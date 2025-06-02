Archer Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Archer Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,226,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

