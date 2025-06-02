Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132,492.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 674,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

