First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

