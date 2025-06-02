First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

