Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 4,743 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.6%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

