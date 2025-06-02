Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,873 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. CBRE Group accounts for 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CBRE opened at $124.80 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

