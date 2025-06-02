Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $115.67 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

