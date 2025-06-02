180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.