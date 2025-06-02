Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 496 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

