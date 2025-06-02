Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,350 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after buying an additional 2,894,852 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 540,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,824,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

