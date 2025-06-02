JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML stock opened at $732.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $687.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

