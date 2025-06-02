180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

