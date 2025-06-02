180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 695,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE CB opened at $297.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

