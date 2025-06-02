Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,595 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

