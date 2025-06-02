NBC Securities Inc. Buys 33,817 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 96,620.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.52 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.