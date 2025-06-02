West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,562 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

