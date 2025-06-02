QV Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,174 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $126.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $129.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

