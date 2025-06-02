NBC Securities Inc. Buys 51,173 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 189,529.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

