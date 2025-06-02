Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,830 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $4,373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.