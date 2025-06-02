Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($80.75) to GBX 5,700 ($76.72) in a report issued on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,772.59 ($64.23) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,675.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,820.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,044 ($54.43) and a one year high of GBX 5,575 ($75.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.71%.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,525 ($60.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,459.50 ($133,862.05). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,892 ($65.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,919.32 ($7,966.78). 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

