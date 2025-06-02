Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Raised by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,326,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

