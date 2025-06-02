Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after buying an additional 967,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 982.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 489,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,851,000 after acquiring an additional 455,285 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

