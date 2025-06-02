NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 102,769.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 523,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,825,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

