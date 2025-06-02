NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 8,774 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97,488.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.