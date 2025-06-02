OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $24.16 on Monday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

