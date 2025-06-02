Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after buying an additional 1,085,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 753,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

