ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 88.2% in May

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Up 10.6%
OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
