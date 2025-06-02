ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 88.2% in May

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Up 10.6%

OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.