LVW Advisors LLC Sells 15,538 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

