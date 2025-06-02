Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 623,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 139,476 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXE opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

