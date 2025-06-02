Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $17.45 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $182.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

