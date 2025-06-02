DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSL opened at $12.32 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,223,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth about $13,358,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.