DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DSL opened at $12.32 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
See Also
