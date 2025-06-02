Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,983 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $48,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 51,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.