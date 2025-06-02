Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%
NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $179.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.69.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
