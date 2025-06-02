Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,297. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

