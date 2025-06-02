Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $330,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

