Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $12,678,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ETN opened at $320.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.22. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

