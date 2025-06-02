Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $708,000 Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.23% of Manitowoc worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 104,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 589,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 690,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,432.56. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

