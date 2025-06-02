Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 838 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

ROP stock opened at $569.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.