McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.54 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

