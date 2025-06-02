Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 306.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Powell Industries were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 22,009.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $168.48 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $127.01 and a one year high of $364.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWL

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.