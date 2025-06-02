McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 732.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IVW opened at $103.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

