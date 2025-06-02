McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,004 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

