iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Holdings Decreased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 3.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

