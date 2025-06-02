GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $148,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $471.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $489.13.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

