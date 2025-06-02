Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $160.34 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $34,532,240 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.