Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $159,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $889.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $831.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.