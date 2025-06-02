Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $153,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $358.83 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

