Rhumbline Advisers Buys 592 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of AutoZone worth $140,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,736.21 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,698.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,471.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

