McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

