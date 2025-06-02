Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 7,189 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

